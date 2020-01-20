The Tulsa World on January 14 had an interesting article written by William Barr titled, “Congress is dragging its feet on fentanyl abuse”. It was very worthwhile reading.
A large surge is being driven by an especially deadly synthetic opioid called fentanyl. It is 80 times more powerful than heroin. Just a few grains of this drug are enough to cause an overdose.
The bad thing, unfortunately, is that the legal prohibition on the various forms of fentanyl is due to expire next month. Congress needs to reauthorize them.
If they fail to act, illegal labs in Mexico and China are ready to flood the United States of America with the drug that would be a legalized poison.
The House leadership needs to reauthorize the fentanyl ban before the deadline. Instead, it appears they are more interested in going after our president than taking more important matters at hand.
Another thing, have you ever rationalized if recreational marijuana comes to pass, the people would be driving cars under the influence? More accidents will happen and car insurance will increase. Not to mention our law enforcement hands will be tied.
They arrest them only to have a misdemeanor charge? That is no more than a slap on the hand. They walk out the door and light up again. In the meantime, we law abiding people pay for all this to happen.
Everyone, wake up and tell our lawmakers to get off the horses and do the work we have elected them to do!
Ron Dollar
Wagoner