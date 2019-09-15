As I’m sitting at the airport scrolling through all the 9/11 posts, tears fill my eyes as I think about all those who boarded their flight just like I am about to do in a few hours. They never thought the unthinkable was going to happen when they got on their plane.
I was only 14, a freshman in high school, when it happened. I knew it was bad and so sad. But I didn’t really grasp the pain all the families felt until I lost Mudi (my husband) and Brandon (my brother). Now I understand how deep the pain goes and how long it lasts.
There will never be enough words to comfort the families who lost their loved ones that day, whether they were a passenger on one of the planes or a first responder who never made it out. All we can do is stand together as a country and show them we will never forget the sacrifice they had to make at no choice of their own.
This country has gotten so complacent with the way we treat each other. How sad that a tragedy like this had to happen to bring everyone together and only for a little while, until everyone goes back to their hateful ways.
This day comes around every year and we all post “Never Forgotten” and "United We Stand". Well, how about we start acting like it, brothers and sisters. Let’s stop being terrorists in our own country and start being the Americans we were the day this happened.
Let’s not let those who lost their lives on our behalf be ashamed of the way we treat each other and live as if our freedom doesn’t come at a price.
Amanda Mafemi