As we go through this time trying not to spread germs let's also try not to spread information we don't know is true.
Even if it is true, stop and ask yourself, "what if it was you or your family?" Remember, words hurt and leave a bigger impression often than actions.
We all know we are vulnerable and have been for weeks. And yes, being at home can cause boredom. But I encourage you to use that time lifting others up.
Don't spend your time gossiping on the phone about information you don't have facts to.
This has become a bad situation and every single one of us in some form is being affected by it. The last thing anyone needs to hear right now is rumors that someone has started.
So as the cases rise with the COVID-19, let's practice the quiet game.
Anita Shipman
Wagoner