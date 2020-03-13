From the mid-1960s to the late 1930s, Wagoner had an active Community Playhouse. During much of that time, the members did musicals, or plays, either in the high school or in various venues all over town.
They performed in the old auditorium, the show barn, at Prestolite, at Ellington, in Maple Park, Donna’s Restaurant – wherever we could find a state.
Everywhere the cast went, the electronic keyboard went, with Tommi Abner the musician.
Along with high school plays and summer musicals, we did multiple dinner theater performances, so many of our Wagoner citizens remember either being in or working with the events.
When the group ceased, Tommi did not want to score the keyboard, so it was moved to our home. I hate to dump it, but nobody wants it and I need to get it moved.
Please take care of it. It works fine, but smart phones and laptops have taken the place of keyboards. Surely, someone or someplace would welcome a good keyboard.
Sincerely,
Jane Cochran
Wagoner