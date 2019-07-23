Several weeks ago there was a “Letter to the Editor” in our newspaper criticizing people who complain about our local Walmart store. I think the writer made some valid points about the necessity of having a Walmart store, but without another grocer in town, Walmart has no competition.
Without competition, you eventually end up with poor service, neglected facilities and limited product availability. That’s what has happened to our Supercenter.
That’s why my wife and I go out of town to do the bulk of our grocery shopping. As much as we hate not helping with pothole repair, with our limited budget, product availability and reasonable pricing is a big concern.
The person who wrote the Walmart support letter made the point that the city is currently searching for another grocer to set up business in Wagoner, but if they’re looking for another store like the one that just left town, don’t waste your time.
What we need is a large Homeland grocery store like they have in Pryor and Muskogee or a Country Mart like the one in Coweta. They offer a great selection from a broad range of manufacturers and have competitive pricing.
Daniel Parks
Wagoner