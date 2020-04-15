This virus and economic shut down has been difficult for so many people in many ways - some of the biggest being health and financial crisis.
But one thing that I took for granted was a simple handshake.
Being in the business and ranching industry, since the beginning of time, a handshake between two people was considered a good faith binding contract. They gave their word.
Even today, while commencing a meeting or solidifying a deal, the handshake holds strong.
With respect to Governor Kevin Stitt’s order of social distancing and the well-being of everyone, most haven’t been shaking hands to keep from spreading the virus.
A simple gesture that recently has been left out of society conveys good intent and friendship.
Let’s do our part, Oklahoma, to flatten the curve so we can get back to what I believe built a lot of Oklahoma – the handshake.
Ben Erb