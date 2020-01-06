It’s snobbish, uppity, hoity-toity, haughty, highfalutin, snotty and snooty.
I refer to the sign placed on the front of Wagoner City Hall: “No shirt, no shoes, no service.”
That means “The Barefoot Contessa” star of television’s Food Network won’t be welcome.
Also barred will be any Tom Sawyer or Huckleberry Fin who comes by.
City officials must be unaware of the rule of most successful businessmen that says, “Never judge the wealth or character of a person by the clothes that they wear.”
Love Always,
Virginia Blue Jeans Jenner
Wagoner