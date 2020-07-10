When my son, Dr. Bob McKinney, was in kindergarten, his grandmother asked him, “How many colored kids are in your classroom?” Bobby replied, “What color am I?”
Children do not see a difference in others unless they are taught to and that is so very wrong!
I have friends of all races and I cherish our friendship. If I were pink, purple or blue, I am still the same person!
If we could live by “The Golden Rule” and see others through the eyes of a child, the world would be peaceful.
God Bless All,
Patty McKinney