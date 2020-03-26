I will never forget getting our groceries delivered yesterday. Last week our awesome guys from Wagoner Delivery delivered our order, but Walmart was only able to fill about one-third of it. My heart sank - no milk, bread or eggs. It was the first time I really started to panic.
We don’t get out since my oldest child has asthma and everything she gets results in a trip to the ER for pneumonia. I have had to get very creative the last seven days with meals.
When they delivered our order yesterday, I went out on the porch to wipe everything down and get rid of the bags. As I took things out, the girls would see their favorite snacks and squeal with happiness.
They knocked on the window, jumped up and down and made hearts for me with their hands. They were excited about celery, strawberries and healthy breakfast bars.
I know we are nervous about what’s to come, but stay at home if at all possible. Keep your family and those who may come into contact with you safe. Order from your favorite stores online whenever you can and be grateful for what comes to your door.
We are forever indebted to our delivery guys. I don’t know what we would do without them. We are so grateful to everyone at Walmart and at every store right now working to get people supplies, food and such.
I’m going to try and be like my kids today. I’m going to grab onto happiness wherever I can.
Jennifer Bailey
Wagoner