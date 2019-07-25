Folks, there is a Good Samaritan in town.
Our DMI facility’s American flag was hanging by one clip on Friday, July 19 as everyone was leaving for the weekend. It was noticed on our way out and we had planned on correcting the issue on Monday.
A good man in a maroon Dodge truck stopped outside our locked gate. The man, in a straw cowboy hat, took time to lower our flag and make the repair sin order for Old Glory to fly proudly.
I just want to do a shout out to you, sir. Thank you! What you did was very thoughtful and much appreciated, and I thank you for your service to our country.
Gary Chappell
Regional Channel Manager
Ductmate Industries