I don’t get a whole lot of opportunities to get back to Wagoner these days. Especially right now, in the midst of the madness of this world, my family and I hunker down like most of you all, I imagine.
However, when I asked them which fireworks show they’d rather go to this year, Fort Gibson or Wagoner, the answer was an immediate and emphatic “Wagoner!”
My mom, who still lives there in town, managed to snag some pretty awesome seats behind an equipment shed, just in front of the caution tape, which my children spent all night sticking their hands across, just to see if they could. (Chief Haley, any time you want to arrest one of them, you go ahead).
Then the show started. Folks, I have a 15-year-old daughter who can’t take her face out of her phone, a 13-year-old son who lives in a perpetual video game world, an 8-year-old son with the attention span of a rat terrier on Adderall and a three year old boy who is … well, a three year old boy.
That fireworks show sat all of them down and shut all of them up. For those 20 minutes, my world was peaceful. It was beautiful.
In a time when most cities are canceling like crazy and being overly cautious (no judgment here), Wagoner went above and beyond, made sure they were responsible and put on the best fireworks show I’ve seen. Thank you, Wagoner, for a great time and for the memories.
I miss y’all.
Travis Sloat