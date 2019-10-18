On Saturday, Oct. 12, while we were away from our home, I got a call from our security system that our interior sensors had detected motion. All of our inside dogs were kenneled (or so I thought).
They asked if they should dispatch police and I said yes. Twenty minutes later, I get a call from the Wagoner Police Department informing me there were no broken windows or any damage to our home.
On Sunday, the officer (I unfortunately don’t remember his name) who checked my home on Saturday stopped by just to make sure everything was still okay. I was amazed!
I am so thankful to live in a town where police will go out of their way to check on citizens.
Stephanie Campbell