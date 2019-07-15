There are some proposals to raise the federal minimum age to purchase tobacco products from 18 to 21. Some of these bills have been supported (in media and financially) by Big Tobacco.
Legislation supported by Big Tobacco and JUUL should be thoroughly vetted to ensure it meets best-practice policies to prevent children from purchasing addictive cigarettes and vapor devices.
Examples of health-promoting language includes:
* Fines and penalties should not be on the underage purchaser or the sales associate. Retailers should bear responsibility for following the law.
* Oppose language that limits local control of regulations on tobacco or other nicotine product sales, secondhand smoke, or e-cigarette emissions
* Support policies zoning and licensing policies that would reduce tobacco advertising to children and prevent minors from purchasing tobacco.
* Regulate e-cigarettes as a tobacco product and require a license to sell the products
* Require tobacco retailers to post signs stating that sales to persons under the age of 21 are prohibited.
Stay informed and share your support for supporting laws that will truly help stop addiction in our next generation.
Learn more about the dangers of tobacco and exposing Big Tobacco by visiting stopswithme.com. While on the site, get involved by joining the fight and add your pin to the map showing support for stronger tobacco policies in Oklahoma.
Johnna Sue Blair
Wagoner County Health Department
TSET Healthy Living Program