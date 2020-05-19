I saw a sign the other day that said Chris Edwards for County Commissioner, Wagoner County.
I worked with Chris Edwards when I was Wagoner County Commissioner for District No. 1. Side by side, we balanced the budget for over eight years.
Chris is a good person. He would carefully consider all angles of a problem then make the right decision. He’s honest, truthful, conciensious and can communicate with just about everyone.
I think he has done a wonderful job for the citizens.
I can trust Chris Edwards and I think you can too! I encourage you to vote for Chris Edwards, Wagoner County Commissioner, District No. 2.
Tom Vincent
Former Wagoner County Commissioner