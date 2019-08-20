You always know when school starts up for a new year. Our quiet, peaceful streets of summer are suddenly overflowing with backed up traffic as moms and dads are trying to turn into school parking lots to drop off their kids.
After I was nearly hit on a side street near one of our elementary schools Thursday by someone in a hurry to leave the area, I decided maybe we need a Back to School Driving 101 reminder of a few rules of the road.
Here we go:
1. School zone speed limits are designated for the safety of our children. If you’re in a hurry to get somewhere after you drop your student off, don’t speed away as you are still in a school zone on the other side of the driveway.
If you speed up only to have to slam on your brakes when you come up to the person in front of you, you’re going too fast.
Be forewarned: if you do this to the newspaper lady and I can see your angry face but not the front half of your car, I may take your photo through my rear view mirror and write sometime about the do’s and don’ts of road rage. I’ll have art for my story if I do.
FYI, the fine for speeding in a school zone is $399. Also, if you drive the wrong way in a school zone where traffic is designated one-way only, that’s a $185 fine. No warnings, no exceptions. That will be an expensive pick up or drop off for you if that happens.
2. If you are driving on a two lane street and a school bus — or any vehicle for that matter — is waiting to turn left, do not go around them to the right on the shoulder. The shoulder is not a passing lane.
Bus drivers, that goes for you too.
3. When you come up on a bus with flashing lights and the stop sign is activated, stop! Do not go around them on either the right or the left.
The passengers getting off may be getting ready to cross the street in front of the bus and you will not see them until it’s too late. Bus drivers wait for students to cross the road before deactivating their stop sign.
4. Parents, if your students are riding the bus, please reiterate to them on a regular basis the importance of sitting down and being respectful to others on the ride to and from school.
Every time a bus driver has to look in the mirror to call someone down, that is a time when they have to take their eyes off the road in front of them.
5. There are lots of pedestrians out right before, during and after school near all of the school campuses.
To motorists, please watch for them as they may not be watching out for you. If two or more walkers are talking or if one is looking down at his phone or has ear buds in listening to music, their attention is not fully on the motorist traffic around them.
To pedestrians, please put your phones away and watch where you are walking to eliminate the possibilities of being hit.
And finally, one last reminder:
6. Phones are a distraction any time you are behind the wheel of your car. I can’t tell you how many times I have been in a school parking lot after school and witnessed students, faculty, staff and parents with a phone already glued to their ear before they ever get 10 feet from their parking spot. Many accidents have happened as a result.
Please, please keep your phone in your backpack, purse, pocket, glove compartment or console until you are out of your car or off the street. Even glancing down at it to check a text message can have dangerous consequences.
There’s not a phone call or text message that is so important that it can’t wait until you are not driving to respond to.
Have a great school year, everyone!