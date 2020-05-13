Late April and early May are traditionally the most celebratory times in a high school senior’s life. Proms, senior skip day, senior breakfast, baccalaureate ceremonies and family parties usually lead up to the grand finale of graduation ceremonies at football fields and gymnasiums.
But for the Class of 2020 at Coweta, Okay, Porter and Wagoner schools, the last semester of their senior year has been anything but ordinary. A global pandemic saw to that.
There hasn’t been anything anyone could do to prevent a shut-down of all school activities after Spring Break for the sake of safety and health concerns.
Modified plans for graduation have had to be made, including virtual celebrations, parades through town and a one-family-at-a-time diploma pickup in Wagoner.
All schools hope to have a traditional ceremony later in June or July should restrictions prohibiting large group gatherings be lifted.
The coronavirus known as COVID-19 has dealt our senior classes an unfair hand at the most inopportune time. My heart breaks for each of our graduates and their families for the major disappointment they feel in missing out on some of life’s most memorable experiences.
But there are families in our communities who have been adversely affected by COVID-19 even more – through illness, hospitalization and even death. My heart breaks for them as well for the pain, suffering and loss they have endured.
We didn’t ask for any of this, but it happened. It is beyond our control.
Life just hasn’t been fair.
To the Class of 2020 seniors, I have known many of you your entire lives. Some of you I have only known since you entered your freshman year. Nonetheless, I refer to all of you as “my kids” because I am so proud to report on what you do.
From your birth announcements and honor rolls to coverage of school, community and sports activities, you’ve allowed me to be a part of your lives to document the paths you have forged in life.
Graduation has taken on a different look this year. Just because it is different, it will not take away from the memories you have made with friends and classmates or the amazing achievements you have accomplished in high school.
No person or pandemic can take those away from you.
You have shown strength and resilience in the face of disappointment and proven you can adapt and adjust. What a life lesson to experience as you venture into your adult lives.
When you look back on 2020, don’t just remember the tears of missing end-of-year senior activities. Remember that you have succeeded in becoming a high school graduate. That, my friends, is really something to celebrate – regardless of the platform.
Congratulations to the Class of 2020 – you made it!