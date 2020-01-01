God bless Barbara Walters, who for 25 years introduced herself to millions of television viewers tuned in to the investigative journalism program, 20/20. “I’m Barbara Walters and this is 20/20”.
I wonder if the hard hitting news icon ever wondered what it would be like to repeat the phrase live on television when the distant decade finally rolled around. Somehow I — like others — believe it would be only fitting for her to be in New York’s Times Square for the final countdown to the new year and to share that phrase again.
Personally, I have a hard time believing it’s already a new decade, and 20 years have passed since we cautiously stepped from 1999 into a new century altogether.
Remember back when “Y2K” was a thing? Some people prepared for the event as if the world may come to an end. They stockpiled food, took cash out of the bank and pretty much put their guard up like they were waiting for something bad to happen.
Me? True confession here. I simply bought an outdoor lantern just in case power went out at OG&E because of an unforeseen glitch in the computer date switch over. I didn’t need the lantern, of course, and to be honest I have no idea what I ever did with it.
Back then, I can’t remember how long I wrote 1999 on my checks or typed it into my news stories before I remembered it was 2000. And since that time, it’s taken me four fingers to type out the years from 2001 to 2019 on my keyboard.
Now that 2020 has arrived, I’m back down to two fingers ... the ring fingers, mind you, which I assure you do not have the same strength as the pointer fingers, middle fingers or pinkies when it comes to typing around 160 words a minute.
I can tell you one thing — I’m going to be toast for at least the next 30 days! If you see the wrong year typed in the paper over the next few weeks that we miss in the editing process, just know I’m going to chalk it up to a retraining process my hands will have to go through.
Last week when I received my new appointment book for 2020, it was a stark reminder of how fast time is flying by. As excited as I am to see the blank pages waiting for new story ideas and appointments, I yearn for a few weeks early on in the year to catch my breath from what has been a whirlwind of news activity from August through December.
Well, that’s never going to happen. It never does in the newspaper business! The next thing I know, we’ll be putting out the graduation issue in May. For all you high school seniors and parents out there, buckle up .... the next five months are going to fly by!
Fortunately, I was able to take a few days off before New Year’s Day to decompress while at the same time gear up for what is sure to be a busy winter. I hope you all have had the opportunity to do the same.
Ready or not, 2020 is here ... a new year with new, unforeseen experiences that will hopefully make the start of a new decade memorable and rewarding. Let’s see how this plays out, shall we?