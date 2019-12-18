One of my favorite newspaper issues every year is the one that includes Santa letters from our children. There is something about the innocence of youngsters and what they share that simply warms my heart to the core.
Oh sure, there are the letters that say, “I want this, I want that.” Often times, their authors are asking for things they know their parents simply cannot provide because they cannot afford luxurious items.
But then you have some letters that truly brings a tear to your eye:
“I want my grandma to get out of the hospital.”
“I want to see my dad for Christmas.”
“Can you bring ________ for _________.”
“Thank you for the gift you brought me last year.”
One letter this year even said, “I do not celebrate Christmas, but I hope you bring ______ for ________.”
The Santa letters you will find in this week’s newspaper will make a great read — please take a few moments to look them over. Remember, they are published exactly as they were written — spelling errors and all.
When you see the sponsoring advertisements on those pages, please let those merchants know you appreciate what they do in their respective communities and thank them for making those Santa Letter pages possible.
As for me, it’s been decades since I’ve written Santa a letter. However, there are a few thoughts I’d like to share:
This holiday season, I pray for a good report for someone who is waiting for their medical test results.
I pray for peace to the family that is struggling to make ends meet.
I pray for the folks who are spending their first Christmas alone since losing a spouse or loved one. The empty chair sitting across from them brings a loneliness only they can understand.
I pray for many blessings to be showered upon those who have given generously so that others may have a Christmas gift to open next week.
I pray for safety for those who put themselves in harm’s way to serve their community as public servants, including all those who serve in the United States Armed Forces.
I also pray for the men and women working in the health care profession for their commitment to keeping us well.
To the many volunteers who step in to do things for others, I pray for your holiday to be filled with joy.
Christmas is such a wonderful time of year. Remember to count your blessings and be a blessing to others!