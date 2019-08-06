I don’t know about you, but I have no idea where the Summer of 2019 went! It seems like we just covered graduations last week and we’re already doing pre-season fall sports stories and making plans for September special festival editions.
Can we stop this playground merry-go-round yet?
As we enter the first full week of August, I only have to scan through my Facebook feed to realize I need to invest in some Kleenex stock soon ... and very soon. After all, there are a LOT of tears flowing from parents all across our communities.
Some are preparing to send their children off to pre-school for their very first day of class. Thoughts running through their minds may be, “Will my baby cry after I leave her with her teacher?” “Will she make friends quickly?” or “Will she make it to the potty without having an accident because she’s anxious?”
Others have high school seniors and are already thinking about the “first of many lasts” they will experience in their final year of secondary education.
You know the ones — the last year for marathon band rehearsals, the last time to compete as a high school athlete, the final academic meet, the last art competition and the last year to be surrounded primarily by friends they have grown up with since their elementary years.
Let’s not even think about graduation for the Class of 2020 next spring. Rather than worry about it getting here before you know it, embrace all the moments that will come between now and then.
Then there are parents who are sending their children off into the great big world away from home. Some are packing up to leave for college campuses while others have already started working in their chosen professions. There are those who are starting families and others who may not have a plan yet, but are spreading their wings to fly.
To all those mommas and daddies out there, I understand what you’re going through. I went through those very same feelings and more with each transition my own daughter made through her school years, college years and now as an adult.
We worry about our babies falling on the playground and skinning their knees. We are anxious when they climb behind the wheel of a car and drive for the very first time or make a long distance road trip with friends over spring break.
We are anxious to know if all their assignments are turned in and that they don’t skip too many college classes so that they graduate on time.
We hope our children are prepared for additional responsibilities when they sign their first apartment leases.
With each of these steps, we can only pray that we’ve prepared them well for what lies ahead. Will they be perfect? Of course not. We weren’t when we were their ages and we certainly aren’t as their parents.
They will make wise decisions, and some you may question. They will make mistakes and hopefully learn from those with consequences.
When they stumble, we must encourage them to get up, shake off the dust and keep moving forward. There will be bumps along the road of life, and we can’t protect them from every one.
Our children are growing up, whether we are prepared for it or not. So grab a box of tissues and get ready. The next big steps of their journeys are about to begin!