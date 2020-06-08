Coweta Police have received a report of a local resident receiving an unsolicited call showing the Coweta Police Department’s non-emergency number, 918-486-2121.
A scammer, posing as police department personnel, told the resident that the department is working on an investigation. As part of that task, they were about to freeze the call recipient’s bank accounts.
“The scammer advised the person to withdraw all of his cash, put it on a Target card and then provide that gift card number over the phone,” department officials report. “To be clear, we do not call people and ask them to withdraw cash, put it on a gift card or to give us the number – we promise. Pease let your friends and neighbors know.
If anyone receives a call such as this, please hang up and then call the Coweta Police Department at 918-486-2121- to let officials know.