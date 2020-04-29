The City of Wagoner and Wagoner Public Works Authority provide water and electric utilities to those within the city limits. Dwayne Elam is the Public Works Director, responsible for water treatment and distribution, overseeing the electric department, tree trimming and brush removal, managing the city shop and inventory control.
Director Contact: 918-485-4586; wpwadirector@wagonerok.org. The WPWA office is located at 100 S. Gertrude Street. New customers can call 918-485-4586 to set up new services. Electric customers outside of city limits must use one of two Lake Region Electric Cooperative offices. One is located in Wagoner at West Cherokee St. and Grant Ave. and one is located in Hulbert at 510 S. Lake Region Rd. Rural Water Districts serving the area include:
RWD 2: 918-485-3966
RWD 6: 918-485-4195
RWD 7: 918-683-4737
RWD 9: 918-462-3232
Oklahoma Natural Gas Co.
Supplies natural gas to residents.
Customer Service: 800-644-5463
Emergency: 800-773-5990