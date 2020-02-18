The Coweta Tigers struggled to get a consistent and competitive lineup across the board this season, yet Tiger grappling influence was certainly apparent in both the 5A and 6A Dual Championships for 2020.
Brody Gee transferred to the Skiatook Bulldogs for his sophomore season after a second place finish at 106 in 5A State for the Tigers one year ago. Gee won the decisive match for the Bulldogs as they won their second straight title, defeating Collinsville in the finals. The Cardinals are coached by former Coweta assistant coach Jake Parker.
Gee is the son of former Coweta head wrestling coach Shawn Gee and grew through the Tiger system. He got a pin with 0:28 left in his match over Cardinal Clay Gates. The Bulldogs rallied from a 25-3 deficit to win on Gee’s pin.
Assistant Coach Luke Brummet urged a strategy move for the 5A finals. Skiatook bumped up one weight class from 138 through 195. Parker said the reason behind his lineup change was to create more toss-up matches.
“We wanted to create more if-matches rather than spots where we would have guaranteed points. We didn’t think we’d have enough guaranteed points to win,” Parker said.
Skiatook eliminated Duncan 69-6 in the semi-finals while Collinsville eliminated Piedmont in the semis, 42-27. During the regular season, Collinsville won the dual between the two close rivals, 35-26.
First round action saw Collinsville defeat Altus 58-13, Piedmont defeated Glenpool 39-23, Duncan defeated Pryor 36-28 and Skiatook defeated El Reno 49-13.
On the 6A mat, Broken Arrow won the state championship. Freshman Parker Witcraft won a 17-1 technical fall to beak a 26-25 deficit in the final match of the dual to give BA the championship 30-26 over Mustang.
Witcraft is the younger brother of current OSU wrestler Reece Witcraft, who won two championships for the Broken Arrow Tigers and one for the Coweta Tigers before transferring to BA.