Opening 5A District action at Pryor last week, the Coweta Tigers were unable to win the dual meet as they fell 53-26.
The Tigers struggle to get all of their main wrestlers healthy at the same time with regionals only weeks away. They won just five matches in the Dual State qualifier.
Dual State is scheduled in February.
On January 21, the Tigers will travel to Claremore to face the Zebras and Grove to complete district action.
Bronson Burcham (132) gave the Tigers their first match win with a pin in the second period. CJ Clifton (145) won his match 8-5 and Cole Stevens (152) scored a pin in the first period.
Gage Hamm (170) ended a three-period battle with a 19-3 major decision and Caleb Phillips continued his string of six straight dual pins to finish off the match in :38 seconds.
Brock Hickman (106) and Tanner Gregory (113) lost by falls, Coweta forfeited 120 and Abraham Fadeyev (126) lost 15-0, giving the Tigers a 22-0 deficit before Burcham broke the string.
Mason Kidd (138), Dylan Barber (160), Johnny Fadeyev (182), Piper Pennington (195) and Elijah Fadeyev (220) were all pinned in their matches.
“Still not had an all ‘A’ team lineup so far this season or been able to get 100% healthy,” Head Coach Ashton Cooper said at Pryor. “We have been defined by adversity so far and have just two seniors. Young guys have to learn to compete for the team and not just themselves.
“At the end of the day we could easily have won two or three of our duals. The tournament in Enid, Kansas City and Jenks gave us lots of work. Challenges are at hand now, we’ve got to gut it out. Our record doesn’t define us.
“We should walk into 5A Regionals in better shape than most other teams. We’ve got to start putting ourselves in position to win matches. We need to have a short memory and get it done!”
The Tigers hosted Newkirk in a dual earlier in the week at the Coweta I-High Gym and came up just short once again, losing 39-33. The match was scheduled late and was not on the regular season schedule according to Coach Cooper.
Coweta picked up a pair of wins after Hickman (106) and Gregory (113) were both pinned to open the match and the Tigers forfeited the 120-bout.
Abraham Fadeyev (126) won a 10-4 decision and Burcham (132) pinned his opponent. Kidd (145) lost a 12-9 decision and Clifton (145) was pinned before the Tigers took charge.
Stevens (152) pinned his opponent, Jesse McDermott was awarded a forfeit win, Hamm (170) won a 12-5 decision and Johnny Fadeyev (182) won 8-2.
Pennington (195) and Elijah Fadeyev (220) were both pinned before Phillips (285) continued his season long string (5-0) of winning with a pin in dual matches.
The Tigers will host Catoosa Tuesday, Jan. 28 in the I-High Gym, followed by the Pryor Tournament January 31 and February 1.