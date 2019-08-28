One Wagoner Bulldog said it best: “I’m glad Chochee Watson is on OUR team!” If you are a Bulldog fan, you agree. Watson is the top photo on the 2019 Football Preview cover and should see plenty of action this fall. Quarterback Sawyer Jones is the second photo and is ready to guide the team again. The last photo is of cheerleaders Rachael Johnson and Taizja Tottress. The cheerleaders have been putting in the time and effort for the coming school year. They’ve had early morning workouts and community service projects when not on the sidelines cheering on the Bulldogs. PHOTOS BY JOHN FERGUSON/AMERICAN-TRIBUNE