All-District selections for 5A-3 have been announced and Coweta’s Jonathan Fadeyev, Blake Lair and Chandler Wheeler have received special honors.
Fadeyev was selected as Defensive Lineman of the Year. Lair was chosen as Receiver of the Year and Wheeler was named Offensive Lineman of the Year.
Coweta’s Walker Holmes was selected as the Hardship MVP due to early season injuries.
All-District honors went to Jesse McDermott, Blake Garman and Piper Pennington.
Receiving honorable mention from Coweta were Alessandro Cairati, Rex Shieldnight, Zaydin Skinner, Abram Manns and Grant Latendresse.
District Offensive Player of the Year honors were shared by Tulsa Edison’s Sevion Morrison and McAlester’s Chris Hilton. Defensive Player of the Year is Ada’s Bo Odom.