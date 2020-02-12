Hannah Tynes of Coweta has grown up in church. Her mom and dad, Lisa and Matt, worked in youth, she went to Kid’s Camp and Youth Camp as both a camper and sponsor and has been involved in church activities her entire life.
At the age of 15, she was at Falls Creek when she felt God pulling on her heart to go into missions. She took her first mission trip to Portland, Ore. in 2017 before stretching her wings to venture out internationally to Guatemala in 2018.
In 2019, her destination was Zambia, Africa where she became involved with Overland Missions, an evangelical, non-denominational mission group that takes the Gospel to the most remote tribes in remote locations. Many residents in those areas have not heard the Gospel or know what a relationship with Jesus is.
During her three-week mission trip experience there, Tynes fell in love with the organization and chose to return in August for their Advanced Missions Training. It was at that time she said God spoke to her and said, “This is your life now, this is what you are going to do.”
Did we mention Tynes is still a teenager? She is a 2018 homeschool graduate with a year of college experience under her belt.
“I wanted to wait until I at least finished my associate’s degree, but God changed my plans – turned them upside down,” she said. “God has called me to take this (missions) step, and I know He’s got me through this. I will follow Him every step of the way.
“I’ve experienced the fullness of God. The relationship I can have with Him on earth and knowing I will live with Him forever when I die … I want to bring that message to everybody I am able to as I serve.”
As a missionary, Tynes will teach sustainable agriculture utilizing a program called “Farming God’s Way”. Overland Missions is also establishing a children’s ministry in the area of Batoka, Zambia located about 30 minutes outside of the city.
The Coweta teen has a heart for children, and believes this assignment will allow her to teach a program while sharing the Gospel with them.
While her assignment there is only for six months, Tynes has committed to serve in the area for the next five years. She will work a 20-month stint, followed by a four-month stay back at home.
“I am not worried, I know God has me through this,” she noted. “I have an awesome team! Everyone is always encouraging and will make sure I am equipped for the long haul to not get discouraged.”
The landscape of Zambia is a far cry from what Tynes is use to in Oklahoma. She said houses in the most remote areas are mud huts without electricity. The cows are free range with bells on them and people watch their animals.
“They don’t see themselves as impoverished as they have the things they need. What they lack is rain,” she explained. “Instead of asking for prayer to make more money, they pray for God to send rain. That’s all they are missing from this equation.
“By preaching the Gospel to them and helping them in their spiritual poverty, they learn they can rely on God to help them with their physical poverty and sustenance.”
Tynes plans to leave for Zambia in July. In the meantime, she is fundraising to have a salary to live on during her residency in Africa. She is currently seeking supporters and ministry partners who will give monthly to her endeavor.
“I must have people collectively committed to give $3,500 per month, and hope to have it raised within 18 weeks,” Tynes said.
She and her missions partner from Jacksonville, Fla., will be living in a tent for the first six months they are in Zambia. They will fundraiser for a vehicle to travel to other cities for agriculture training and to eventually build a small studio style house that will have solar power, a bathroom, and a kitchen.
Tynes, still yet a teenager, is taking a big leap of faith that the support will come.
“It’s a big venture, but with our identity in Christ, it doesn’t matter how old you are. Everyone has the same Holy Spirit that equips you to do what God calls you to do,” she said. “People are the currency of heaven, so that should be our focus on earth – to make sure we are building up the kingdom of heaven rather than building a kingdom on earth.”
To learn more about Tynes’ missions opportunity, schedule a speaking engagement or to offer financial support, contact her via email at hannahtynes@overlandmissions.com or by calling 918-504-4620.