Winter, spring, summer or fall, diehard anglers can be found fishing the waters of area lakes, including Fort Gibson Lake in Wagoner's own back yard.
The following fishing report from the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation will give outdoorsmen an idea of what to expect on area lakes. Happy fishing, everyone!
Tenkiller: January 6. Elevation normal, water 30s and cloudy to clear. Largemouth bass and spotted bass fair on crankbaits and small lures around brush structure, docks and standing timber. Crappie good on minnows and jigs around brush structure and docks. Channel and blue catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait and live shad around docks. Fishing activity is slow but those fishermen that were checked reported some success with crappie being the most sought after species. Report submitted by Tony Clark, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Greenleaf: January 7. Elevation normal, water 49 and clear. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait along flats. Crappie slow on minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Fort Gibson: No Report.
Webbers Falls: January 7. Elevation above normal, water 48 and murky. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait below the dam, along channels, in coves, creek channels, dam, flats, main lake and points. Crappie slow on minnows around brush structure. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: January 3. Elevation normal, water murky. Blue and channel catfish good on dough bait, goldfish and worms along channels, main lake and river mouth. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows in coves and around docks. Largemouth bass fair on in-line spinnerbaits, minnows and plastic baits in coves, shallows, shorelines and standing timber. Report submitted by Cannon Harrison, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Lower Illinois: January 3. Elevation normal, water 50 and clear. Trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits and PowerBait below the dam and Watts area. Water flow is now 4000 cfs around the clock due to elevation increase in the lake from recent rain. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Keystone: January 2. Elevation above normal, water clear. Blue catfish good on cut bait below the dam. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.