When the 2019 All State Volleyball game commenced July 23 at Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Wagoner’s own Alyssa Armstrong was among the athletes competing for the team representing Eastern Oklahoma.
Armstrong, a 2019 graduate of Wagoner High School, just learned on July 12 she had been called up to play. She becomes the first female volleyball player in school history to earn All-State distinction.
“This honor is well deserved! Alyssa is the hardest working girl in the gym, and the most talented player we have,” Coach Judy Penner said. “She has the best attitude, she is the complete package! We are just thrilled because she is such a good girl. You want someone rewarded who deserves it like that.”
Armstrong struggled with some health issues during her senior season, but remained a strong leader for the team even when she was not on the court.
“We are so excited she has one last opportunity to play. She’s feeling good,” Penner noted.
During her career as a Lady Bulldog, Armstrong recorded 844 kills, 160 aces, 87 blocks and 822 digs. She is a four-time All Conference athlete, earning Most Valuable Player honors her junior and senior seasons and Defensive MVP honors her sophomore year.
She is a multi-sport athlete who has won a host of honors and accolades over the years and is proud to be a member of the Volleyball Academic State Champion team.
The coach said it is “so good” that other people in Oklahoma recognize Wagoner’s student athletes and athletic programs.
“We are turning heads and people are looking at Wagoner volleyball,” she said with a smile.
The All State volleyball game began at 6 p.m., but Penner was not be able to attend to watch her star athlete. She was at the Tulsa University Case Center where she coached the All State East tennis team.
Penner was selected by a vote of coaches as the Region 3 Representative for All State earlier in the summer. Of the eight region winners, she was chosen by the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association to coach the East team.
“It is quite an honor!” the humble coach said about her selection, adding she coached both the All State girls’ and boys’ teams of 10 players each.
Penner has been coaching tennis for 18 years, all at Wagoner Public Schools. For eight of those years there was only a boys’ program.
She competed in the sport at both the high school and college levels.
Penner is not new to the All State coaching sidelines as she led the East volleyball team a few years ago. She will lead the Lady Bulldogs into a new season beginning August 15.