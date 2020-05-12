2020-05-13 wcat-ava volyes

Ava Voyles of Coweta harvested a turkey during the SE Oklahoma Youth Spring turkey season recently. Ava is pictured here with dad, Rusty. Ava’s mom is Amanda Voyles. COURTESY PHOTO

Ava Voyles of Coweta harvested a turkey during the SE Oklahoma Youth Spring turkey season recently. Ava is pictured here with dad, Rusty. Ava’s mom is Amanda Voyles.

Tags