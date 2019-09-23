It should come as no surprise that Caitlyn Henson was born on a football Friday night.
Why is this milestone important outside of the Henson family?
It was a rare night that Doug Baker did not attend and work a Wagoner football game as either a radio announcer, part of the chain gang crew or keeping sideline statistics.
As a matter of fact, and Caitlyn should feel honored, Baker has only missed three Bulldog football games since 1975!
When Wagoner played Coweta to open the 2019 season, it was Baker’s 500th game attended or worked in some way. He has now reached 502 following the Fort Gibson game.
Aside from being there for his niece’s birth — yes, Baker is her uncle – he has missed only two other games. One missed game was due to foot surgery and the other was not wanting to travel to Tulsa Webster to see a one-sided contest that Wagoner would win easily (and did).
Baker has watched his kids play football and remembers many great Bulldog moments during his run of witnessing games.
The 15-14 State championship victory over Oologah in 2015 was one great memory. Baker admits Oologah was better that year, but the Bulldogs found a way to win.
Another was not playing football after 9/11. Baker had a son on that team and remembers all the emotions connected to the tragic aftermath.
Baker did play-by-play radio work for the Wagoner Country station that broadcast games, too. Baker’s son, Greg, would join him as a color commentator. Greg was good, too. He played football and could give prime examples of why a play worked or didn’t work.
When the radio station pulled the plug and left Wagoner for Muskogee, Baker turned to other things to do to support the team to keep his personal streak of games going.
“We had a lot of fun,” said Baker of his years watching Wagoner. “All this started when I got married and had a job in Wagoner. I kept going to games and going and going.”
It’s a record Baker plans on adding to for years to come.