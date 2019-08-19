Molly Beach and Barrett Nail looked like fishing professionals during the Kids’ Fishing Derby at the Wagoner Pond behind the baseball field on Saturday, Aug. 17.
Beach won the girls’ division of the Under 13 event with the most fish caught (4) and the longest in length (7-inches). Beach won $50 for her winning efforts.
Nail caught the biggest fish of anyone when he reeled in a 15 ¼-inch bass to win the boys’ division big fish catch. Nail won $25.
There was a tie for the most fish caught in the boys’ group among Josh Hammons, Gage Seger and Nicksy Hopping. Each fisherman took home $25.
Everette Kruger had the most unusual experience in the event. He caught a clam and won for the most unique catch.
Many of the 50 or so contestants took home some kind of fishing prize during a drawing following the competition.
The event was put together by the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce. Other support came from the Bank of Cherokee County, Wagoner Walmart, Rowe Insurance Agency and Wagoner Abstract.