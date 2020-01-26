Coweta Lady Tiger powerhouse Linda Brice has been selected by the Tulsa World as a candidate for 2020 Ms. Outside honors. The announcement came Sunday and voting continues through March 5.
Brice has scored 216 points so far this season, giving her a career total of 951 as she approaches the magic thousand-point mark.
Going into this season, Brice had 198 rebounds, 127 assists, 214 steals, 5 blocked shots and had a 13.8 scoring average that includes shooting 66.7% at the free throw line and 30.4% from the field.
In her last game against Pryor, she scored a career best 29 points as the Lady Tigers finally got the big win over the visiting Lady Tigers, 67-43.
“Linda had a great game both offensively and defensively,” Coach Desiree Hall said after the game.