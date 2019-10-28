BRISTOW — It appears that Wagoner’s streak of seven consecutive district football titles will be coming to an end after a 30-7 loss to Bristow in a 4A-3 showdown Friday night.
Fourth-ranked Bristow (7-1, 5-0) can clinch its first district title since 1999 with a win at Catoosa this Friday or Miami on Nov. 8 even if No. 5 Wagoner (6-2, 4-1) finishes with victories over McLain in the regular-season home finale at 7 p.m. this Friday and at Cleveland on Nov. 8.
Wagoner was only outgained 302-239 despite it being its largest losing margin since a 37-14 setback against Sallisaw on Halloween 2008.
“There were three or four plays that just made a gigantic difference,” Wagoner coach Dale Condict said. “We don’t convert a fourth-and-1 (on the opening drive), don’t catch a touchdown pass and give up a touchdown on a kick return. This thing could have been a lot closer and more competitive game in the end, but we didn’t make those plays.
“We moved the ball, but we fizzled out and didn’t finish. We’ve got to go back to work, we’ve got two weeks to try and improve and get better and then playoff time starts.”
Wagoner’s first of four state titles under Condict came in 2011 — the last time it didn’t win a district title.
“I’m not giving up on this team,” Condict said. “I think we have tons of potential. I don’t think we’ve played our best game yet. We’ve finished second before and been fine.”
The Purple Pirates avenged a 29-28 overtime loss in last year’s meeting when Wagoner never led until the final play.
“After losing by one last year we came into this game more hungry,” Bristow defensive back Jalen Fullbright said. “We want that district title.”
Fullbright delivered a pivotal play late in the third quarter after Wagoner had gained some momentum for the first time on Sawyer Jones’ 45-yard touchdown pass to NuNu Clayton in the left flat. Clayton’s TD followed a foiled Bristow fake punt at midfield and cut Bristow’s lead to 17-7.
But on the ensuing kickoff, Fullbright raced 92 yards for a touchdown.
“I was just mad because they (Bulldogs) were screaming that ‘we’re still in this.’ “ Fullbright said. ‘They kick it to me and I had to shut them up.
“I saw that gap and I had to show them what a 4.3 40 looked like.”
After DJ Overstreet’s crunching tackle stopped a Wagoner fourth-down play at its 30 early in the fourth quarter, Bristow struck quickly again as Jake Boomer scored on a 13-yard run.
Overstreet also had a big hit that stopped another fourth-down play just short of the yardage to gain early in the second quarter, ending Wagoner’s opening possession.
“I wanted to set the tone,” Overstreet said.
Two plays later, Tolon raced 76 yards to the Wagoner 7. On fourth down, Tolon followed the right side of the line and powered into the end zone for a touchdown that made it 10-0.
That was Bristow’s second possession on a cold and rainy night at its Hafer Field. The Purple Pirates opened the game with a 17-play, 57-yard drive that chewed up over nine minutes and was capped by Patrick Lupp’s 34-yard field goal. Bristow converted three fourth downs on the possession.
“That’s exactly what we wanted to do,” Bristow coach Brett Jones said about opening with a time-consuming scoring drive.
Bristow made it 17-0 early in the third quarter when Tolon scored on a 42-yard scamper. Tolon finished with 14 carries for 161 yards.
Wagoner responded with Clayton’s TD before Fullbright’s kickoff return sealed the outcome.
“It’s good to have fast guys,” said Brett Jones, who received his first water-bucket shower from his players in his seven seasons as Bristow’s coach. “This is one of our biggest wins, it’s huge for our program and community. Our defense really came up big. We needed this win. Our guys played hard enough and deserved it.”
Sawyer Jones completed 10-of-18 passes for 152 yards and one interception. His TD pass kept the Bulldogs from suffering their first shutout loss since the 2009 quarterfinals against OKC Douglass.
“This is a tough loss, we built this game up,” Condict said. “We beat Bristow in a real close game last year and so I’m sure they were hungry for it. Congratulations to them, they stepped up and played a great game.”