Adam and Ryan Easter of Coweta enjoyed a successful day in the field over the weekend while hunting with their parents, Jeff and Brandy Easter.
The family outing took place on their grandparents’ land.
Adam, 12, harvested a 10-point buck. While he has harvested deer in past years, this is his largest to date. He has been hunting since the age of 6.
His little brother Ryan, 11, harvested a 5-point buck. He has been hunting since the age of 5 and been successful in the field before.
The Easter brothers both enjoy spending time in the woods and hunting with their family.