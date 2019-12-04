There will not be much time to rest for Wagoner football players that also play basketball, but that’s the case for the 2019-20 season.
Head coach Zack Ange has the Bulldogs playing a road game at Hilldale on Friday, Dec. 6. The original first game of the season had been at home with Catoosa, but due to the deep run in the Class 4A football playoffs that game will be rescheduled on a date to be determined.
Wagoner went 19-6 a year ago on a team with no juniors. This season the Bulldogs have no returning seniors. However, there will be one senior on the team after all.
Isiah Blue moved in from Norman North High School and Ange likes what he’s seen so far.
“He’s played well in preseason scrimmages, but the rest of our team are underclassmen,” Ange said.
Wagoner will rely on Sawyer Jones, Jacob Scroggins, Bristo Love, Chase Nanni, Julian Smith, Caden Pawpa, Jack Southern, Derrick Teyon, Max Brown and Corbin Marsey.
“Corbin will help us a lot,” Ange said of the depth on the team.
“Preseason has gone well,” Ange added. “We scrimmaged Tahlequah Sequoyah and we played really well.”
Ange predicted the team will play faster with good defense.
“This is the best group since I’ve been here,” Ange explained. “We’ve got some good kids. It’s going to be a fun year.”
Highlighting the schedule will be three tournament appearances: The Haskell tournament (Dec. 12-14), Oologah tournament (Jan. 9-11) and Checotah tournament (Jan. 23-25).
The Bulldogs will again play in the Chesapeake Arena in Oklahoma City on Jan. 4 against Muldrow for the Court of Dreams game.
District tournament play begins Feb. 14.
Joining Ange on the coaching bench will be assistants Dante Swanson and newcomer from Muskogee Toby Davison.