The Bulldog Bite Street Racing that was scheduled to run on June 15, but got postponed due to muddy grounds in the parking area will try again on Saturday, July 13, officials said.
The racing on S.E. 15th went off as planned in May, but the June schedule had to be postponed.
The May 4 Bulldog Bite Street Races were held under nearly perfect conditions once the clouds moved out of town.
The racing is getting better each time they motor down S.E. 15th. Organizer John Woolley of Woolley Booger Racing, LLC, told the competitors prior to the start of the May event about some nice prizes that could be in the future of the Bulldog Bite.
Race fans can enter at 10 a.m. as racing begins at 1 p.m.
Admission is $10 for adults and kids 12 and under are admitted free.
The next scheduled Bulldog Bite is set for Oct. 5