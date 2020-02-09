The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association has released sites for the 2020 wrestling regionals planned Feb. 21-22. Wagoner is slated to compete at Bristow and Coweta will compete at Glenpool for slots in the State Tournament scheduled Feb. 28-29 at the Jim Norick Arena in Oklahoma City.
Each tournament features 16 teams. The top five finishers in each weight class will advance to State.
Wagoner (4A) will compete against Bristow, Tulsa Cascia Hall, Catoosa, Cleveland, Cushing, Tulsa Webster, Fort Gibson, Grove, Hilldale, Mannford, Miami, Oologah-Talala, Poteau, Sallisaw and Stilwell.
Coweta (5A) is pitted against the top ranked 5A teams in the state facing Ada, Tulsa Kelley, Claremore, Collinsville, Durant, Tulsa East Central, Tulsa Edison, Glenpool, McAlester, Tulsa Hale, Pryor, Skiatook, Tahlequah, Oklahoma City Western Heights and Tulsa Rogers.