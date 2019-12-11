Wagoner varsity wrestlers will open their 2019-2020 campaign on the road Tuesday, Dec. 17 with dual action in Inola. The match will give fans a first look at the competitors who helped lead the team to a dual State runner-up trophy in February and a third place finish at regular State.
Coach Micco Charboneau said the late start was prompted by football post-season action, as the majority of his team was on the gridiron competing in the 4A State quarterfinals just a few weeks ago.
“Right now they are working on conditioning and dropping weight. It’s nothing new, we do this every year when we go deep in football. We are use to it,” Charboneau explained. “We go into the season ranked second and I am looking forward to the new season. I think we’ll keep on going from where we left off. In 4A wrestling, they know we’re a pretty good program.”
The Bulldogs will be tested early as they will host some pretty tough teams at the Wagoner Tournament Dec. 20-21. Competing will be athletes from Skiatook, Tecumseh, Mannford, Tahlequah, Newcastle, Tahlequah-Sequoyah, Salina, Wagoner, Checotah and Grove. Many are ranked at the top of their respective classes.
“We have a tough schedule this year and it’s always work, but by the end of the year we are usually peaking at the end. That’s what you want to do,” Charboneau noted.
Returning to the Bulldog lineup this season will be junior Braven Bowman, a State qualifier at 106 last year; returning 120 State champion Braden Drake, a junior, who may wrestle up this season; junior Ti Lockwood, a State qualifier at 126 who placed fourth as a freshman and junior Kaden Charboneau, a fourth place finisher at State last year at 160.
Others include junior Chochee Watson, a State qualifier at 195 last year and senior Jaydn Marshall who qualified for State as a heavyweight last season.
“I expect a good season for all of our returning State qualifiers,” the coach said. “When you’re a State qualifier, you’ve been there and done that. It’s nothing but to go up from there.”
Others fans will see working on the mats will be Gage Eaton, Alexys Miller, Brian Trimble, Gabe Rodriguez, Logan Sterling, Drew Mills, Jamal Riggs, Carson Wiley and Logan Cole. Joining the Bulldog program this year are move-ins Aiden Washburn from Union and Andrew Ray from Vinita.
“There will be some new names, but some of these guys have been biding their time to start. They are some good wrestlers that people don’t know about because they didn’t have their opportunity with those ahead of them who graduated,” Charboneau said.
Coaches joining Charboneau mat side this season include assistant coaches Brian Edwards, Benny Nail, Beau Bowman, Steve Adair and lay coaches Jory Brumnett and Zaylin Edwards.