The Wagoner Bulldogs repeat as Maverick Conference Champions following weekend competition at Tahlequah Sequoyah. They bested a field of 19 competing teams for top honors.
Individually, six Bulldog grapplers captured individual conference titles.
“I thought we had a chance to win it, but with having some guys out (due to illness), I didn’t know. We are finally back on the mend,” Coach Micco Charboneau said. “I am really proud of my kids. We go to these hard tournaments all year. You’ll have some tough ones, but have winnable matches and it’s good for us.”
Conference results include:
At 106, Alexis Miller finished in second place, losing by fall in 3:31 to Caviness of Stilwell in the finals. She was 3-1 for the tournament.
At 113, Braven Bowman was named conference champion, winning a 12-4 major decision over Edelen of Van Buren, Ark. in the finals. He was 4-0 in competition.
At 120, Gage Eaton finished in third place winning a 4-2 decision over Davidson of Checotah in his final match. He was 4-1 for the tournament.
At 132, Braden Drake was named conference champion. He went 4-0 on the tournament and won an 8-4 decision over Wright of Morris in the finals.
At 138, Ti Lockwood went 2-1 on the mat, winning by fall in 4:21 over Garrett of Hilldale.
At 145, Logan Sterling finished in third place, winning by fall in 0:52 over Colpitt of Okmulgee in his final match. He went 4-1 for the tournament.
At 145, Devin McDaris was 1-2 on the mat. He won a 6-2 decision over Holman of Van Buren, Ark.
At 152, Hunter Smith went 2-2 on the mat. He won by fall in 2:45 over Toothman of Morris.
At 160, Kaden Charboneau was named conference champion. He went 4-0 on the tournament and won a 6-0 decision over Allred of Morris in the finals.
At 195, Chochee Watson was conference runner-up, losing a 5-2 decision to Partain of Vian in the finals. He went 3-1 on the tournament.
At 220, Logan Cole was crowned conference champion, winning by fall in 2:26 over Sheared of Morris. He was 4-0 on the mat.
At 220, Andre Rhea went 1-2, winning by fall in 1:14 over Gonzalez of Hilldale.
At 285, Carson Wiley finished in third place, winning by fall in 1:09 over Riggs of Wagoner in his final match. He was 5-1 on the mat.
At 285, Jamaal Riggs finished fourth, losing by fall to Wiley of Wagoner in his final match. He went 4-2 for the tournament.
At 285, Jaydn Marshall went 1-2, suffering an injury in the tournament.
Girls’ Division
At 118, Ashondra Valencia won a conference title, going 3-0 on the mat.
At 185, Brenlee Goodvoice won a conference title, going 3-0 in competition.
---
On Thursday, Jan. 30, the Bulldogs celebrated Senior Night with a thrilling 41-34 win over Grove. A couple of wrestlers were moved around in the weights due to illness, but the moves proved to be successful for Coach Micco Charboneau.
“I knew it would be close because of the way we matched up,” he said. “I knew with the guys we had out, I would have to do some bumping around. But then we lost the coin toss and I knew it would be for real. I was trying to keep Eaton off of Whitlock and we had to put out first.”
One of the toughest matches of the night was at 106 where Alexis Miller lost 1-2 to an opponent she has beaten before.
The following dual results were posted:
At 106, Alexis Miller lost 1-2.
At 113, Braven Bowman won by pin in 4:34.
At 120, Gage Eaton lost 15-3.
At 126, Gabe Rodriguez won by forfeit.
At 130, Braden Drake won by pin in 4:35.
At 138, Ti Lockwood won by pin in :44.
At 145, Devin McDaris lost by pin in 1:01.
At 152, Logan Sterling lost 7-3.
At 160, Hunter Smith lot by pin in 1:42.
At 170, Kaden Charboneau won by tech fall 18-1.
At 182, Roman Garcia lost by pin in 1:36.
At 195, Chochee Watson won by forfeit.
At 220, Logan Cole won by pin in 0:55.
At 285, Jaydn Marshall won by forfeit.
---
On Tuesday, Jan. 28 the Bulldogs qualified for Dual State by winning their District Quad here at home. Wagoner posted wins over Stilwell (63-18), Miami (72-12) and 12th ranked Oologah-Talala (62-15).
Results from the quad can be found at www.wagonercountyat.com.