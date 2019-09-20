What a difference a week makes.
After a narrow loss at Pryor and not exactly hitting on all cylinders, Wagoner’s Bulldog performed like a well-tuned machine after toppling Fort Gibson 49-7 on Friday night.
A crowd estimated at 3,000 watched Wagoner improve to 2-1 on the season behind an all-around solid performance on both sides of the ball.
The Bulldog offense got three touchdown passes from quarterback Sawyer Jones and two rushing scores from Chochee Watson to fuel a high octane offense.
Before most of the crowd settled into their seats, the issue was settled with a 21-point, first-quarter salvo by Wagoner.
The Bulldog defense held Fort Gibson (0-3) to 165 yards total offense. The defense got two fumble recoveries while the punt team blocked one and Jaden Snyder scooped it up and scored from 10 yards out.
It was complete domination.
“That’s what we’ve been waiting for,” said Wagoner coach Dale Condict. “It was a great effort. We started to see what we needed to see.”
With two fumble recoveries and holding the Tigers to 95 yards of rushing, Wagoner appeared like a much different team.
“The defense was better,” Condict added. “The potential is there. Offensively, we had balance. It was a complete turnaround from last week.”
Jones completed 7 of 12 pass attempts without an interception for 178 yards and 3 TDs of 71, 19 and 47 yards. Jones hit Chase Nanni for the first two tallies and Brian Trimble got his first varsity TD on the 47-yarder. Trimble also recovered a fumble on defense.
“We had a lot more energy. We just wanted to win,” Jones said. “We still have things to work on.”
Trimble faked a block and ran a perfect route on his big play. He was wide open when Jones tossed the ball his way.
Nanni caught three passes for 108 yards and those two scores. He admitted that working with Jones has given both of them good passing/catching chemistry so far this season.
Snyder knew the Bulldogs were better than they showed at Pryor in a 42-41 loss on Sept. 13.
“I knew if we came out and did the right thing, we’d get it done,” Snyder said. “Anything feels good after last week.”
On the injury front, there was good news and bad news.
First, the bad: Senior linebacker Haeden Schoolcraft will undergo ACL knee surgery soon. Schoolcraft was injured on a non-contact incident on the Pryor sideline last week.
Now, the good: Nunu Clayton, who suffered a bad ankle sprain in the preseason, returned against Fort Gibson. He was happy to be back with his teammates.
Against Fort Gibson, Marcus Newton banged up his shoulder and Drew Mills also suffered a knee injury during the opening TD of the game.
How serious the injury might be for seniors Newton and Mills was still to be determined.
While Schoolcraft did not play, his indirect presence was seen.
Isaac Smith wore Schoolcraft’s No. 48 jersey and Schoolcraft walked the sidelines wearing Smith’s No. 19.
“It was both our ideas,” Smith said of the jersey swap. “We wanted to keep our spirits in mind on the field.”
The disappointment of the Pryor loss was quickly forgotten as Wagoner scored on its first three possessions.
Drake ran 74 yards for the opening score just 64 seconds into the contest. Watson followed with a 1-run leap over the top of the Fort Gibson defensive line to make it 14-0 on the second drive.
Following the three passing TDs, Watson scored again on a 14-yard run. The final tally was the Snyder score off the blocked punt.
Watson finished as the team’s leading runner with 75 yards on 13 carries. Drake had 73 yards on three totes.
WAGONER 49, FORT GIBSON 7
Fort Gibson 0 0 0 7 -- 7
Wagoner 21 7 21 0 -- 49
W: Braden Drake 24 run (Jaden Snyder kick)
W: Chochee Watson 1 run (Snyder kick)
W: Chase Nanni 71 pass from Sawyer Jones (Snyder kick)
W: Nanni 19 pass from Jones (Snyder kick)
W: Brian Trimble 47 pass from Jones (Snyder kick)
W: Watson 14 run (Snyder kick)
W: Snyder 10 blocked punt return (Snyder kick)
FG: Tavien Woodworth 2 run (Xan Hazen kick)