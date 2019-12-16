The calendar may have say December, but the Wagoner boys basketball team got a taste of what late February might be like during the past week of action.
The Bulldogs played four games in six days, just like it can happen during the playoff run that culminates in the State tournament in March.
Coach Zack Ange’s team won three of those four recent games. Wagoner also finished as the runner-up in the Haskell Invitational event.
What did Ange learn about his team during this stretch?
“We’re pretty good,” said the coach of his 3-3 squad. “We defend pretty well, too. Our offensive execution has got to get better. We make some young mistakes.”
The Bulldogs began with a victory at Okmulgee on Dec. 10 before taking on Keys (Park Hill), Catoosa and Checotah in the Haskell tournament Dec. 12-14.
The key thing to note is Wagoner has a pretty good defense. Even reserves that come off the bench play hard and guard well.
It also appears that no one player has to carry the offensive load, either. One night it might be Jacob Scroggins leading the way and the next it might be Sawyer Jones. Teammate Caden Pawpa showed he’s not afraid to drive to the basket as he did against Checotah in the first half of the Haskell final. He finished with a team-high 15 points.
Scroggins and Jones were selected to the All-Tournament for their consistent play during the event.
“We shot 1 of 12 from the 3 point line,” Ange added.
He hopes the team will continue to grow and improve by the time the playoff run begins in mid-February.
However, the potential is with better than average guards, shooters and team defense to make the future a bit brighter.
Here is the scoring summary for the four recent games:
At Okmulgee: Jacob Scroggins 20, Bristo Love 13, Caden Pawpa 11, Max Brown 6, Sawyer Jones 5, Chase Nanni 2, Marcus Newton2, Julian Smith 2, Isaiah Blue 2, Marsey 2.
At Haskell against Keys (Park Hill): Jones 16, Scroggins 15, Pawpa 14, Love 4, Nanni 2, Newton 2, Jack Southern 2, Blue 1.
At Haskell against Catoosa: Love 9, Jones 8, Pawpa 6, Southern 6, Scroggins 5, Nanni 3.
At Haskell against Checotah: Pawpa 15, Scroggins 9, Jones 8, Southern 4, Love 3, Nanni 1.