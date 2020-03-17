The Wagoner Bulldogs recorded their first victory of the young soccer season with a 4-1 home win on March 10.
Not only was it the first win of the season, but first goals of the schedule during the victory over Westville.
Wagoner goals were scored by Jacob Helmer, Ryan Dumond, Trent Grant and Easton Voyles. The Bulldogs are now 1-3 on the season.
Coach Brandon Carr’s team held a 2-0 halftime lead and added two more tallies for good measure. Darrin McDaris was in the goal for the victory.
During the shortened Wagoner Soccer Tournament on Friday, March 12, Wagoner dropped a 2-0 loss to Claremore Sequoyah. The Bulldogs would have played in the consolation round of the event, but officials halted play after one day due to concerns over the Coronavirus.
The club took off for Spring Break and will return to find out any changes or delays to the schedule. Officials are still determining a plan of action due to the health concerns.
If nothing changes, the boys play again on March 24 at home against Verdigris. The Bulldogs play another home contest on March 27 against NOAH.