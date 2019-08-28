The gold standard to judge high school football teams in Oklahoma is, of course, the gold State championship trophy.
However, another season measuring rod of success is playing during Thanksgiving week in November.
“If you’re still practicing during Thanksgiving, you’ve had a successful season,” one longtime Oklahoma high school once said back in the 1980s.
Today, that thought continues to be relevant.
The Wagoner Bulldogs have a slightly unique take on the “playing during Thanksgiving” example.
Wagoner coach Dale Condict used to reserve a deer hunting spot about this same time in November. From 2014-16, Condict had to cancel that reservation since the Bulldogs were in the midst of three straight State championships.
Now, the coach decides not to make that hunting reservation the last couple of years. And, sure enough, he could have gone hunting since the last two playoff runs have ended in the second round.
“The first year I gave up on hunting, we didn’t make the semifinals,” Condict said.
Condict admitted during a pre-season interview that maybe he should start reserving the hunting spot again. It makes sense.
If only high school football State championships were that easy to predict.For Condict and the Bulldogs, the 2019 campaign has the potential to be special.
Will it be as special as 2014, 2015 or 2016? That’s still to be determined, but for now the pieces seem to be in place to deserve to be the team to beat in District 4A-3.
“We have a good group of six juniors and all six are capable,” Condict said.
Before a State championship can be discussed, the Bulldogs must get through District play. On paper, Bristow looks to be the toughest foe with Oologah close behind.
Bristow came to Wagoner and gave the Bulldogs all they could handle with their Wing-T formation and speed in 2018.
Wagoner rallied to win with a late 2-point conversion 29-28 in overtime. This season the Bulldogs must travel to Bristow for the District showdown.
“Bristow concerns us most and coach (Brett) Jones does a good job with the flex bone offense,” Condict said. “They were State champions in track and most of those runners are on the football team.”
Wagoner had holes to fill in the offensive and defensive lines after the 2018 season. Condict has moved some players and will utilize a key move-in to make the rebuilding process smoother.
Offensively, junior quarterback Sawyer Jones returns along with Jaden Snyder, who will get plenty of starting time at wide receiver after sharing early QB duties last year.
Haeden Schoolcraft will see action on both sides of the ball. He will be the middle linebacker on defense and tight end on offense. His 6-foot-3, 210-pound frame will make him a nice target and give Wagoner another weapon.
Junior running back Chochee Watson will be hard to bring down on offense and will see lots of time at defensive end.
Nose guard Jaydn Marshall has shed almost 100 pounds and will be quicker and stronger.
Senior cornerback Drew Mills will again anchor the secondary. Mills made some big plays in last year’s second round of playoffs when he stripped the ball away from a Bethany runner and scored a defensive touchdown.
The Bulldogs welcome a new Defensive Coordinator to the coaching staff in Ryan Keenom. He spent seven years at Hilldale and helped the Hornets reach the State quarterfinals six out of the last seven years.