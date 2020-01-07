The Wagoner Bulldogs were second place finishers in high school wrestling tournament action held Saturday, Jan. 4 here at home.
Six teams competed in the Bulldog Wrestling Tournament that was rescheduled from before Christmas Break. Skiatook won the team championship.
“We haven’t wrestled much and I knew we’d be out of shape, but I’m glad we got to get on the mats before Cushing later this week,” Coach Micco Charboneau said.
Tournament results are as follows:
106 — Alexis Miller went 2-2 to finish third.
113 — Gage Eaton went 4-1 to finish second.
120 — Braven Bowman went 2-1 to finish second.
126 — Gabe Rodriguez went 2-1 to finish second.
132 — Braden Drake went 2-1 to finish second.
138 — Ti Lockwood went 4-1 to finish second and Dakota Gardner went 0-5 to finish sixth.
145 — Logan Sterling went 1-3 to finish fourth and Bannon Stilwell went 0-4 to finish seventh.
152 — Clay Burke went 1-4 to finish fifth.
160 — Kaden Charboneau went 3-1 to finish second.
170 — Drew Mills went 2-2 to finish third.
182 — Trey Gause went 1-3 to finish fourth.
195 — Chochee Watson went 3-2 to finish third.
220 — Logan Cole went 4-1 to finish second.
285 — Jadyn Marshall was crowned champion with a 3-0 performance.
The Bulldogs will travel to Vinita on Thursday and to the Cushing Tournament for action Friday and Saturday. They open their home dual schedule with Fort Gibson on Tuesday, Jan. 14.