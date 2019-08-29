2019-09-04 wcat-nanni catch

Wagoner's Chase Nanni (12) makes a finger-tip catch in the second quarter while being closely defended. However, Nanni was just out of bounds as he came down with the ball during the scrimmage with Claremore. JOHN FERGUSON/AMERICAN-TRIBUNE

After fighting off McAlester in the opening road scrimmage 28-0 on Aug. 23, Wagoner played host to a Claremore team on Thursday night that had three elite athletes.

It didn’t take too long for the visiting Zebras to light up the W.L. Odom Field scoreboard. Claremore sprinted to a 24-7 lead by hitting key passes and taking advantage of a Bulldog turnover.

However, Wagoner fought back. The running of junior Braden Drake and the pass receiving of Chase Nanni helped rally for a 24-24 tie by the end of the two quarter game.

Jaden Snyder added three extra points and a 39-yard field goal to help the Bulldog cause.

Quarterback Sawyer Jones ran for the last Wagoner TD of 6 yards with 1:10 left in the game.

“You got to see some elite athletes,” Bulldog coach Dale Condict said to his team. “This was a great test for us. We’ve got some improvement to make. We made some plays and finished all right.”

Wagoner did make some good plays. Drake finished with 90 yards on 6 carries, including a 65-yard TD scamper.

Nanni had 4 receptions for 72 yards and a 25-yard TD catch. Quarterback Jones ran and passed for scores.

Serious injuries have been kept to a minimum during the preseason work and scrimmages. Nunu Clayton, who is a linebacker and halfback, is a little banged up, but expected to be OK.

The Bulldogs began work on Friday on the opening game for Wagoner County bragging rights at Coweta on Sept. 6.

Tags

John covers news and sports for the Wagoner County American-Tribune. Phone: 918-485-5505