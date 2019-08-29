After fighting off McAlester in the opening road scrimmage 28-0 on Aug. 23, Wagoner played host to a Claremore team on Thursday night that had three elite athletes.
It didn’t take too long for the visiting Zebras to light up the W.L. Odom Field scoreboard. Claremore sprinted to a 24-7 lead by hitting key passes and taking advantage of a Bulldog turnover.
However, Wagoner fought back. The running of junior Braden Drake and the pass receiving of Chase Nanni helped rally for a 24-24 tie by the end of the two quarter game.
Jaden Snyder added three extra points and a 39-yard field goal to help the Bulldog cause.
Quarterback Sawyer Jones ran for the last Wagoner TD of 6 yards with 1:10 left in the game.
“You got to see some elite athletes,” Bulldog coach Dale Condict said to his team. “This was a great test for us. We’ve got some improvement to make. We made some plays and finished all right.”
Wagoner did make some good plays. Drake finished with 90 yards on 6 carries, including a 65-yard TD scamper.
Nanni had 4 receptions for 72 yards and a 25-yard TD catch. Quarterback Jones ran and passed for scores.
Serious injuries have been kept to a minimum during the preseason work and scrimmages. Nunu Clayton, who is a linebacker and halfback, is a little banged up, but expected to be OK.
The Bulldogs began work on Friday on the opening game for Wagoner County bragging rights at Coweta on Sept. 6.