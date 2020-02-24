The impossible comeback by Wagoner ended with an incredible finish when Jacob Scroggins got a second chance to be the hero Friday night in the Class 4A District championship battle with Stilwell.
Scroggins had just missed a shot, but teammate Bristo Love came up with the ball with 3.2 seconds remaining. Love got the ball to Scroggins and the junior shot again — only this time the ball went in the basket as time ran out.
Scroggins’ shot gave the Bulldogs a 61-59 win and capped a furious fourth quarter.
Here is the skinny on the game:
* Wagoner was behind by as many as 16 points during the game.
* The District title was Wagoner’s first since 2010 and 36th in school history for boys basketball.
* For Wagoner coach Zack Ange, it was his second career District crown. He won the 2013 trophy when Ange coached at Hollis.
* Scroggins was not the only hero in the game. Wagoner got crucial baskets from Caden Pawpa and great defense from Chase Nanni, who even ran into a trash can to save the ball from going out of bounds.
* The win pushed the Bulldogs to 19-5 on the season. Wagoner plays again on Thursday, Feb. 27 in the Regional winner’s bracket at Fort Gibson set for 8 p.m. The Bulldogs meet the winner of the Fort Gibson-Sallisaw game.
“I picked up the ball and looked at the clock and saw Jacob in peripheral vision,” said Love on getting the ball into the hands of Scroggins once again.
“He made a good pass and I was lucky enough to hit it,” said Scroggins.
Scroggins reminded that this was not the first time the Bulldogs have been down by double digits late in a game.
“We were down 13 with two minutes to go against Pryor in the Oologah tournament and won,” said Scroggins, who finished with 11 points against Stilwell.
Pawpa, who scored a team-high 25 points, kept two thoughts during the halftime break.
“I had to keep working hard and making plays,” Pawpa said. “Just do everything I could to win the game.”
Pawpa set up teammates and made three straight baskets early the in third quarter to announce Wagoner was not ready to quit.
“They (Stilwell) are pretty dang good,” said Ange of the tall and quick Indians.
The game proved a point Ange feels about Class 4A.
“You have to show up every night in 4A,” he said.
Of Nanni’s defensive effort coupled with the junior’s seven points, Ange praised. “He flew into a trash can to save the ball!”
DISTRICT SUMMARY
WAGONER 61, STILWELL 59
Stilwell 18 17 10 14 — 59
Wagoner 9 14 17 21 — 61
Wagoner scoring: Caden Pawpa 25, Jacob Scroggins 11, Sawyer Jones 9, Chase Nanni 7, Bristo Love 7, Corbin Marsey 2.