ENID -- Wagoner’s bid for a repeat appearance in the OSSAA Dual State Championship Finals was cut short Saturday by a scrappy Cushing team. At the Stride Event Center in Wagoner, the Bulldogs struggled in the early matches. They were not able to overcome the hole they found themselves in early and lost, 56-12.
The Bulldogs lost three consecutive matches by fall at 113, 120 and 126 before Braden Drake (132) and Ti Lockwood (138) put points on the board for Wagoner with 5-4 decisions. The only other Wagoner win came at 160 when Kaden Charboneau won by fall in :50.
Chochee Watson lost a close 7-6 decision at 195 while Jaydn Marshall lost a close 4-2 overtime match at 285.
“When the competition is good, you’ve got to pick it up, and some of them didn’t do that today,” Coach Micco Charboneau said. “I knew with the weight draws starting at 116 we would get a few pins, you just don’t want to give up bonus points.”
“When it starts going downhill, it’s hard to stop it sometimes. I’ve been on both ends of it,” Charboneau added. “We’ve just got to put it behind us and get ready for Regionals.”
The coach applauded wrestler Alexis Miller, who competed in the final match of the day at 106. She lost a 18-4 major decision, but never gave up.
“Lexi wrestled her butt off. She can wrestle with any of those boys,” he assured.
The Bulldogs forfeited the 170 and 220 matches due to injuries to allow athletes to heal for the upcoming Regionals.
On Friday, the Bulldogs made a strong statement to open the tournament. They defeated the Catoosa Indians 48-20 in the 4A quarter-finals to advance.
Coach Charboneau called the dual a “good first round”. Among the highlights was an overtime win by Gage Eaton at 120.
The Bulldogs now set their sights on 4A Regional competition which opens Friday, Feb. 21 at Bristow. Competition begins at 12 noon and top placers will advance to the State Championships scheduled Feb. 28-29 in Oklahoma City.
The following individual results were posted from Dual State:
Semifinals
At 106, Alexis Miller lost an 18-4 major decision to Johnny Leverich.
At 113, Braven Bowman lost by fall in 0:52 to Brandon Anderson.
At 120, Gage Eaton lost by fall in 5: 54 to Luke Ahrberg.
At 126, Gabriel Rodriguez lost by fall to Evan Kennedy of Cushing in 1:45.
At 132, Braden Drake won a 5-4 decision over Hayden Lemmons.
At 138, Ti Lockwood won a 5-4 decision over Gavin Blank.
At 145, Logan Sterling lost by fall to Deryk Allen in 3:48.
At 152, Hunter Smith lost a 12-0 major decision to Gavin Wood.
At 160, Kaden Charboneau won by fall over Bryce Massie in 0:50.
At 170, Wagoner forfeit.
At 182, Roman Garcia lost by fall to Hayden Fry in 0:55.
At 195, Chochee Watson lost a 7-6 decision to William Simpson.
At 220, Wagoner forfeit.
At 285, Jayden Marshall lost in overtime 4-2 to Beau Stokes.
Quarterfinals
At 106, Alexis Miller lost by fall to Guy Clevenger in 2:23.
At 113, Braven Bowman won by fall over Corban Zugelder in 3:36.
At 120, Gage Eaton won in overtime to Case Carlile, 8-5.
At 126, Gabriel Rodriguez lost by fall to Caleb Hight in 5:11.
At 132, Braden Drake won by fall over Roper Young in 1:59.
At 138, Ti Lockwood won by fall over Tanner Thomas in 1:34.
At 145, Bryson Sisco of Wagoner lost by tech fall 20-4 to Jaylon Otero.
At 152, Logan Sterling won a 5-1 decision over David Mendoza.
At 160, Kaden Charboneau won by fall over Caleb Spencer in 2:56.
At 170, Drew Mills lost a 9-4 decision to Corey Chilcoat.
At 182, Roman Garcia won by fall over Brock Ferguson in 0:50.
At 195, Chochee Watson won a 5-3 decision over Clayton Wood.
At 220, Logan Cole won a 2-0 decision over Danny Rowe.
At 285, Jayden Marshall won by forfeit.
For photo galleries from Dual State, go to www.wagonercountyat.com.