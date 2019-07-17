Braden Calico of Coweta has been named as an Academic All-American by the National Junior College Athletic Association.
Calico, a 2017 graduate of Coweta High School, is one of 10 baseball players at Connors State College in Warner to earn the recognition this spring.
The Connors Baseball program has boasted 56 Academic All-Americans over the years.
“We are extremely proud of these young men and what they are able to accomplish on the field and in the classroom,” said CSC Cowboys Head Coach Perry Keith. “What we do is very time consuming and to be able to perform at a high level takes a lot of discipline.”
The Cowboys competed in the 2019 Junior College World series and finished their campaign with a 48-13 record. They were ranked seventh in the country in the final NJCAA poll.
Calico finished the season with a .361 batting average. He had one homerun, two triples, 13 doubles, 56 singles and 42 runs batted in. He scored 49 runs and recorded one stolen base.