For the second straight season, Wagoner fans will get to keep track of another team that is making a run at the Bulldog 11-man State record win streak.

Wagoner sits at No. 1 with 48 wins in a row from 2014-to-2017.

In 2018, it was Oklahoma City Millwood. Millwood, however, lost a tough playoff game to Vian to end the Falcons’ run at 39 straight.

Now, the 2019 season begins with Midwest City Carl Albert going for a fourth straight State championship and Wagoner’s mark. The Titans have won 36 straight and will need a deep playoff run to the Class 5A semifinals to set a new standard of 49 in a row.

The Titans not only must get past the playoffs, but regular season foe Oklahoma City McGuinness in Week 10. McGuinness has a team worthy of going all the way to the 5A State title game.

It should be interesting to keep up and follow.

