Several football rule changes this season will have an effect on prep play. Among them is it is now legal to use instant replay, only to determine if a call on the field is correct.
Other changes include the use of a 40/25 second play clock to determine delay of game. A legal offensive line includes five players with numbers 50-79 on the line, and no more than four players can legally be lined up as a back.
It is now illegal to trip any opponent, including the ball carrier, and the name plate area located directly below the back collar of the game jersey is now included in the horse-collar foul.
The penalty for illegally kicking or batting the football has been reduced to 10 yards from the previous 15 yards.
Beginning in 2024, jersey numbers must be clearly a contrast from the body color and be a single, solid color.